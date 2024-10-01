Trump steps up as Biden-Harris administration ABANDONS Hurricane Helene victims

While Kamala Harris stages photos of herself hard at work on a plane drawing on a blank piece of paper, wearing wired headphones that aren't plugged into anything, Donald Trump is visiting the areas affected by Hurricane Helene and raising money for victims.

And our commander in chief, Joe Biden, is telling reporters that “no more resources” will be sent to those suffering.

“I just want you to think about, when times really get tough and we really have some sort of a crisis in this country, choose your fighter. Who do you want to lead?” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, adding, “How many billions of dollars have we given to Ukraine?”

“They get all the resources in the world. You can’t give any more resources once you see the absolute tragedy that has happened in our country? How much money did we give to Moderna and Pfizer and all of these medical-industrial complex companies, Big Pharma companies, for an injection that harms people?” Gonzales continues.

“They have the resources then, but now, when Americans are in need, no more resources will be going there,” she adds.

Besides staging photo ops, Kamala is campaigning in Las Vegas, 2,000 miles away from the most severely affected areas.

“Rather than take the opportunity to show true leadership in the time of crisis,” Gonzales says, disgusted, before pivoting to some of Trump's classic comedic relief.

When the former president was on the ground to speak to survivors of the hurricane, a reporter asked him if he’d spoken to President Biden.

“Have you reached out to President Biden about federal relief efforts?” the reporter asked Trump, who was clad in his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

“No, I haven’t reached out to him. I think he’s sleeping right now,” Trump answered.

“Choose your fighter, America,” Gonzales says again, adding, “We know that he’s a true leader.”

