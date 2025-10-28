ICE agents raid NYC black market after TPUSA reporter's viral video

New York City’s Canal Street has long been a hot bed for illegal immigrants selling knock-off designer bags to tourists, but after Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez caught it all in a video that’s now gone viral — that may all be about to change for good.

Following Hernandez’s video, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided Canal Street and arrested nine illegal aliens, some of whom had criminal backgrounds.

“I was Ubering, and I saw this huge market of African migrants selling all of these bags along this sidewalk. This sidewalk was actually completely full of people. So I was like, ‘OK, pull over. Let me see what’s going on,’” Hernandez says in the video.

“Now, I spoke to some of the migrants, they were telling me they’re all from Senegal. And as I’m walking around, they all start grabbing their bags very quickly. Again, this entire block was filled with all these bags. And they picked them all up very quickly, within two minutes, they all started jumping in vehicles, running away,” she explained.

While speaking with one of the migrants, he admitted to Hernandez that they didn’t have licenses to sell the purses, and if the cops were to catch them, they’d take away all their products.

“I don’t have confirmation that DHS saw my post. All I will say is that it went extremely viral. I think it got about five million impressions, and the left wing took hold of it first, and they were roasting me, and they were like, ‘Congratulations on discovering Canal Street, this has been happening for decades,’” Hernandez tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Which, I still posted the video because I was like, ‘OK, congratulations. Criminal activity has been going on for decades. Let’s go ahead and get it fixed,’” she continues. “A couple days later, ICE goes and completely raids the area.”

“And as far as I’m concerned, this street is still cleaned up,” she adds.

“It’s just such a bizarre world that we’re living in where the argument is that it's a bad thing to swoop up and grab illegal criminals off the streets ... plus, they have criminal records on top of the fact that they’re already criminals for being here illegally,” Gonzales says.

“Why would anyone not want them off the streets is just very strange,” she adds.

