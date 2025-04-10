DOGE confirms that THOUSANDS of illegal aliens voted in 2024

The Department of Government Efficiency has just uncovered what may go down as one of the largest scandals in American history — that not only did millions of illegal aliens get Social Security numbers under Biden, but they obtained voter IDs and voted in the 2024 election.

“Of course, we had Antonio Gracias — who is, of course, a volunteer with DOGE — Elon Musk, and all of them, saying this is not just a loophole. It’s a deliberate system, actually. Noncitizens are filing for asylum, they’re getting work authorization, and then that’s automatically triggering a Social Security number,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

“So from there, driver’s licenses, voter rolls, benefits, and, of course, in some cases, voting,” she adds.

“One-point-three million of them are on Medicaid right now, and we looked at the voter rolls, and we found that thousands of them were registered to vote in a handful of states. I mean, it is shockingly bad, and this is the tip of the iceberg guys. We mapped the system from enumeration, that’s how you get your number, all the way to the end. Went to the offices and saw how the offices operate,” Gracias explained in a clip from the “All-In" podcast.

“And in that process, one of our engineers found this data called Enumeration Beyond Entry (EBE). It had this giant ram to it, and that just jumped out at us,” he continued. “This program was designed for people that we want to let in.”

“A legitimate program was abused. So they allowed people that were illegal at the border to come in legally,” he said, adding, “If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t have believed it. And this is the tip of the iceberg.”

Gonzales notes that Gracias isn’t even a Trump loyalist intent on backing the president but a “major” Democrat donor.

“This is a man who said, ‘You know what, I’m going to help you guys root out all of this fraud and corruption.’ And the more he uncovers, the more he’s like, ‘Holy crap, I had no idea that my money was funding this,’” Gonzales says.

