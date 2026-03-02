Illegal aliens are getting commercial driver’s licenses — and Savanah Hernandez found out how

While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has pointed out many problems with both the legal and illegal immigration systems, there is one way immigration is affecting Americans that she does not believe is talked about enough.

“One of the ones that I don’t think anyone thought about that is now a big problem are these illegals getting commercial driver’s licenses and operating, you know, 18-wheelers, which is kind of a problem,” Gonzales says, pointing out a few recent tragic accidents caused by these illegal aliens that ended the lives of American citizens.

And Frontlines TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez is on the front lines exposing it.

“We ended up finding CDL schools located in places such as Ohio and Michigan that were advertising CDL programs in six different languages including Arabic, Somali, and Hindi. We found reviews of students written in broken English or sometimes in a completely different language stating that they were able to get their CDL in just 10 days,” Hernandez said in her TPUSA documentary on the subject.

“Videos of recent graduates were also posted advertising their new CDL certificates, oftentimes in different languages. And one school in Ohio was even offering free housing to people on TikTok, writing, ‘Ohio brother, we have house for stay for free,’” Hernandez reported.

“I have worked the most extensively on this project than I ever have on another project in my life because I really thought I was just going to ask the question, ‘How are illegals getting CDLs’ and get a simple answer,” she tells Gonzales.

“But what I uncovered was an [alleged] web of fraud so vast that we are talking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration relaxing regulations so that these migrants could open CDL schools more easily. We’re talking PPP loan fraud. We are talking, I mean, every single aspect of trucking being completely overrun by illegal immigrants or sometimes legal immigrants who are importing people in to undercut the American trucker and the American trucking business creating the unsafe environments that we have today,” she explains.

Before all the regulations were relaxed, there were about 2,100 CDL schools nationwide.

“After the FMCSA, which again is tasked with federal motor carrier safety, after they relaxed that, the CDL school jumped up to 32,000 nationwide,” Hernandez says.

“It’s crazy because these migrants have created an entire ecosystem, right? So basically, the way the migrants get over here is by being sponsored by a trucking company, which by the way, is also migrant owned. They get sponsored by a migrant trucking company. They go to a migrant CDL school. They work for said trucking company,” she continues.

There are also issues with DOT numbers, which “anybody can very easily get.”

“And what these migrants do is once they bring people over here, they have them apply for a DOT number. Now that DOT number is supposed to be registered to one trucking company. And let’s say your trucking company gets into a crash, right? You’re tied to that number, and all of your other trucks are tied to that number,” Hernandez explains.

“Well these migrants have registered sometimes to hundreds of DOT numbers and then they just switch out the number, and the trucks are on the road the same exact day as that trucking crash has happened,” she continues, adding, “and it’s why we are seeing such a huge uptick in these horrific semi crashes, specifically with illegal immigrants or migrants across the U.S.”

