Smoking gun or SETUP? Is the FBI LYING about Iran's Trump plot?

A Pakistani national has been charged with “murder for hire” in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump.

According to a detention memo, the 46-year-old named Asif Merchant had spent time in Iran before flying from Pakistan to the U.S. to recruit hitmen — however, the person he contacted was a confidential informant working with the FBI.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t convinced that the FBI is telling Americans the truth.

“Interesting, now they’re capable of finding people who want to assassinate Donald Trump? Now they’re capable of rooting these things out? And just how interesting that he just ran into this FBI source? What are the odds,” Gonzales says.

Jason Buttrill, Glenn Beck’s chief researcher and former intelligence analyst for the DoD, also has some questions.

“The assassination threat against Donald Trump specifically from Iran has been around since they took out Soleimani. There should have been an increased Secret Service presence, significantly beefed up, around him ever since that,” Buttrill says.

“I also have questions in a completely different direction,” he continues. “They said that he had planned to set this in motion and then leave right as the attack was about to happen, so that he could get out of the country.”

“Well, he was arrested on the 12. What happened on the 13?” Buttrill asks, adding, “It is suspicious.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.