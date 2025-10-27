Islamic takeover: The trojan horse radicalizing our values

In a shocking segment on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” host Will Cain points out the divide growing in New York City between not just left versus right — but American-born versus foreign-born.

“A new poll shows Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani dominating among foreign-born voters, winning 62% of their support. But among American-born New Yorkers, former Governor Andrew Cuomo leads the field by double digits,” Cain explains.

“According to the Census Bureau, 36% of New York’s population has been foreign-born since 2006,” he adds.

“I think that it’s a little naive to not be alarmed by this,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “Because when you are importing a lot of people who, it turns out, don’t share your values and have values actually antithetical to this country, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise.”

“I mean, we see the blueprint for this right now in the U.K. You see London, you see how they’ve taken over some of these towns. They have literal no-go zones there. Several decades ago, if a Republican walked around saying, ‘But you realize the end result of this will be no-go zones,’ they were laughed out of the room and called Islamaphobes, but we see this is actually happening,” she explains.

Publisher of Texas Score Card Michael Quinn Sullivan points out that potentially more concerning than those foreign-born New Yorkers supporting Mamdani are the American-born citizens supporting him.

“How have we failed them to the extent that they’re willing to vote for someone who is so antithetical to our principles?” he asks.

Unfortunately, the votes of New Yorkers in particular have very “far-reaching ramifications in the entire country,” Gonzales explains.

“I mean, you’re talking about the financial capital of the world that could potentially elect a mayor who’s palling around with a terrorist. I mean, an actual terrorist. We’re talking about the World Trade Center bombing,” she continues.

“Unfortunately,” she says of the foreign-born citizens voting for Mamdani, “we’re not talking about the immigrants of the past who were ready to assimilate, who came here because they believed in the American dream. We are talking about people with a far different motive and motivation,” she says, adding, “And I think we need to recognize that.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.