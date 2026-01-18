How Islam is conquering America through FOOD

Muslim immigrants don’t shy away from letting Americans know what their intentions are with our country — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has the video evidence to prove it.

In a man-on-the-street-style clip Gonzales shares from the account Muckracker on X, a young man stops to talk to a group of Muslims in Ohio who happen to be Somali.

“America will become a Muslim state,” one man yells.

“Our goal is to make America Islam,” he yells again.

“That’s not a conspiracy theory. … No, they’re actually saying it very loudly and proudly,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“They’re, like, right there, right in front of your face, saying all of the quiet parts out loud. But there are a lot more seemingly benign ways that they are infiltrating America to just sort of create this society that’s perfect for them, like, something you wouldn’t expect: our food,” she continues.

And host of the "Hearts of Oak" podcast and former campaign manager for the U.K. Independence Party Peter McIlvenna has been sounding the alarm about this seemingly innocent Trojan horse.

“The Halal food market is a huge thing, I think it’s something like $2.2 trillion globally and going to hit $4.5 trillion within about eight years, 2033, growing at nearly 10% a year. And here in Texas, the big hot spots for halal food are Houston and Dallas, growing around 22% a year,” McIlvenna tells Gonzales.

“And it kind of goes unnoticed, and I call it economic jihad, because it is using the levers of power to [insert] Islam in all areas of society,” he says. “And Islam is very smart as an ideology.”

