The TRUTH about January 6’s John Earle Sullivan, 'a loner'

John Earle Sullivan not only recorded himself but captured the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol on January 6 and has just now been sentenced to six years in prison.

“John Sullivan is easily in the top five, maybe top three, most interesting characters that day,” investigative journalist Steve Baker tells Sara Gonzales. “He’s the guy that had brought with him the label BLM, Antifa, he has since been accused of being a fed operative of some sort.”

Baker says that Sullivan had “wanted to f things up” and “said very clearly that he wanted to incite MAGA to burn this down.”

However, while many people have reported seeing Sullivan wearing a Trump hat on January 6, Baker says they’re wrong.

“It wasn’t him,” Baker says. “98% of what everybody out there thinks that they know about Sullivan is not true, and that doesn’t take away from the bad things he said, the bad things he did.”

When Baker got the chance to interview Sullivan’s brother, who is a Republican, he was met with lies.

“His brother lied to me,” Baker explains. “The Republican activist told me a string of lies that I’ve been able to invalidate just by the video.”

Through the video footage Baker studied, he found that Sullivan was not leading 200 Antifa people on January 6.

“He was a lone wolf with a young girl,” Baker says. “He was trying to make his bones as an activist in that space.”

Adam Johnson, “the Lectern Guy,” isn’t surprised.

“I’m surprised that there’s misinformation concerning January 6. This is the first I’m learning this, that there are things that we hear that aren’t true,” he jokes.

“I think the one thing that remains certain is that the American people have absolutely no reason to trust that their government is telling them the truth,” Gonzales adds.







