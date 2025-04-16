Jasmine Crockett under FEC investigation for money laundering

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) has been in the headlines for her wild antics quite a bit in the not-so-distant past, but this time the reason appears to be a little more serious.

Crockett is officially under investigation by the Federal Election Commission for money laundering through the Democrat donation site ActBlue and alleged voter intimidation, after conservative advocacy group the Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed a complaint against her.

A donor was reported to have given 53 separate donations to her campaign that totaled $595 and were made through the ActBlue donations portal. The donations were tied to a 73-year-old Texas resident named Randy Best, but Best’s wife claims to have no knowledge of the donations.

“Now, we have an official FEC investigation into Jasmine Crockett’s campaign, which this says that it was $870,000 dollars of ActBlue donations and that it’s unclear how many of these are similarly fraudulent transactions made in the name of unsuspecting, innocent people, who did not actually provide the funds,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

“It’s almost like ActBlue has been acting as this giant money-laundering operation for the Democrats,” she continues, adding, “That kind of talk is why I’m demonetized from YouTube.”

Eric July agrees that it’s likely a much bigger problem than just Crockett.

“I mean, you can just look at Congress in general. I mean, I feel like we talk about it every week, how it comes under question how so many of these people get rich despite the salaries that they have. And it’s not like they’re somehow becoming business gurus just by getting some congressional insight,” July tells Gonzales.

“I’m already under the impression that most of them are a bunch of crooks,” he continues. “I mean, they’re swindling the American people regardless, but I believe that a lot of them are also enriching themselves and just using the political system as it is to do it.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.