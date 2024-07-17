DEBUNKED: Democrat LIES about Trump VP pick JD Vance

After narrowly surviving an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump wasted no time announcing who his vice president will be: Sen. JD Vance.

Of course, the left immediately went into fear mode, painting Vance as a “MAGA extremist.”

The official Biden-Harris HQ account on X even shared a fear mongering graphic on Vance to drive this point home.

The graphic featured a checklist of Vance’s supposed views, including, “JD Vance supports Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, says Project 2025 is ‘full of good ideas,’ opposes marriage equality, compares abortion to slavery, supports a national abortion ban, opposes Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, opposes ACA, 2020 election denier, and kisses up to Putin and Russia.”

Sara Gonzales doesn’t see the problem.

“Great, I’m in. I’m like guys, I was already voting for this team, you don’t have to keep selling me,” Gonzales laughs.

Of course, much of the list is exaggerated — like his apparent comparison of abortion to slavery.

What Vance actually said in a recent podcast interview was that “slavery and abortion have a morally distorting effect on the entire society.”

Joy Behar of "The View" has also jumped on the opportunity to spread fear about the vice presidential candidate, accusing Vance of wanting to force children who are raped or victims of incest to give birth.

While Vance’s stance on abortion for women is clear, Behar took him completely out of context.

“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live. Even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society, the question really to me is about the baby,” Vance said in a recent podcast when asked about abortion in cases where a woman has been raped or a victim of incest.

President Biden went completely off the rails as well in a post on X, where he said that Trump and Vance plan to “raise taxes on middle class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.”

“Isn’t it cute that the Democrats are constantly projecting onto Republicans what they themselves are guilty of?” Gonzales asks. “The truth of the matter is of course, JD Vance told the New York Times he opposed higher taxes for the middle class.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.