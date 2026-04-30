Jimmy Kimmel doubles down on Melania ‘widow’ jab — will this be the nail in his coffin?

On April 23, just two days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Jimmy Kimmel released a skit parodying the event, during which he joked that Melania Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow.”

Of course, at the actual WHCD, President Trump and others in the administration were victims of yet another assassination attempt.

But instead of apologizing for his comment, which Melania called “hateful and violent rhetoric” and cause for his firing, Kimmel doubled down.

“[It] obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am,” the late-night host said. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t buying Kimmel’s excuses. This time, she argues, he may have pushed his luck too far.

- YouTube

“Jimmy Kimmel: His time might finally be up,” says Sara, pointing to Kimmel’s history of making deliberately inflammatory comments.

In September 2025, immediately following the murder of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel made a comment many viewed as insensitive or politicizing the killing, sparking massive backlash, threats from the FCC chairman, affiliate stations pulling his show, and ABC temporarily suspending “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“After everything had happened and after all of the blowback that he had had, has he learned anything?” asks Sara. “The answer is no. They never do.”

She highlights the left’s glaring double standard when it comes to humor.

“They are outraged any time President Trump ever tells [a joke]. ... In fact, nobody on the right can ever tell a joke without them being just horrified, without them clutching their pearls,” she rails.

Sara also makes fun of the left’s obsession with cancel culture, only to turn around and whine about it when it affects one of their own.

“The left has never engaged in cancel culture and called for people to be fired. They only created the damn game,” she scoffs, pointing to recent headlines from CBS News, People, and Poynter defending Kimmel against calls from President Trump and Melania for his firing.

But despite mainstream media coming to his rescue, Sara is hopeful that Kimmel will actually be canned this time.

“There is a new sheriff in town at Disney,” she says, referring to Josh D’Amaro, who replaced Bob Iger as CEO of Disney in March this year.

D’Amaro, she says, may do things differently to avoid the scandals that pushed Iger out the door.

“This is going to be his first test of going head-to-head with President Trump, and the same sort of drama took down a former Disney CEO, so … you would imagine he’s going to want to stay on President Trump’s good side,” she speculates.

But on top of playing nice with Trump, there’s also the issue of Kimmel’s unpopularity.

“I mean, when you look at his ratings, he doesn't seem to be worth saving,” says Sara, displaying a chart of Kimmel’s cataclysmic fall from peak popularity in 2015 to all-time lows in 2026.

“I'm just trying to will [Kimmel’s firing] into existence. … Can you blame me?” she asks. “I just want these people to … have a taste of their own medicine.”

To hear more and watch the Kimmel clips, check out the video above.

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