Joe Biden did WHAT to the children at the White House Halloween event?!

President Joe Biden has an odd history when it comes to his interactions with children. Besides kids jumping on his lap, he also apparently enjoys biting them.

At the White House’s 2024 Halloween event, Joe Biden was filmed several times playfully biting little babies in their mothers’ arms.

Sara Gonzales plays the clips that have since gone viral on social media.

“Didn’t they call JD Vance weird?” asks actor and BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden.

“They did call JD Vance weird. I’ve never seen JD Vance try to bite an infant,” says Sara.

Blaze Media’s digital strategist Logan Hall says in addition to perhaps being “a little creepy,” the timing of Biden’s odd interactions with children couldn’t have come at a better time for Republicans.

“You have to think about the optics. Yesterday Trump sets the internet on fire with his garbage man stunt ... instant viral sensation. That compared to Joe Biden biting a baby — I mean the contrast could not be more clear,” he says.

“He's actually been doing this sniffing and getting way too inappropriate with children for a very long time,” adds Sara, playing a video compilation of Joe Biden touching children in ways that can only be described as wildly inappropriate.

“Oh, Secret Service would be pulling me off him,” says Marsden.

