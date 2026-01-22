Journalist attacked and maced for being MAGA — Frank Scales speaks out

Conservative journalist and co-founder of Surge Media Frank Scales was attacked and maced by a radical leftist on the bus — who justified her actions by claiming that he was a racist and a fascist who harasses people.

In a video of the attack, the woman continues to get in Scales' face while he’s sitting down in his bus seat, before pulling out the mace.

He was able to dodge the mace, which got the back of his head, and when he pressed her on why she believed he was a racist, she said she has seen what he posts on the internet.

“You talk s**t about Islamic people, you talk s**t about black people, you talk s**t about Mexicans, and you post it on the internet,” she screamed, completely unhinged.

“I was looking out of the window, enjoying my ride on the bus, and this lady behind me started screaming at me. She essentially said, ‘You’re a fascist, you’re a racist, I seen you on the internet.’” And I said, ‘I disagree with that characterization you’re making about my work, but I hope you have a good day,’” Scales tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And when she saw she couldn’t bait me into an argument, she got more aggressive, and I immediately started recording. I’m very grateful that I started recording pretty quickly and captured the whole interaction on my phone, and we posted it. But it was out of nowhere,” he continues.

“What shocks me is how fast she went from trying to bait me to getting violent with me. It was very unnerving,” he adds.

“That seems to be the typical, Democrat, liberal MO is to bait you. … When that doesn’t work, they get very angry and they get very violent, as it turns out,” Gonzales says.

The even more interesting part of the attack is that Scales knew his attacker.

“You guys attended school together at the Community College of Philadelphia, and so you knew each other. You had a seemingly good relationship. She was interviewing you about being student body president. So what happened, Frank?” Gonzales asks.

“First, I was investigated for saying that the founding fathers of this country were good people. And then I endorsed President Trump, and I got impeached and removed from my position as student government president. At that point, everybody turned on me,” he explains.

“I think she actually wrote a hit piece on me,” he says of his attacker.

“I think the Community College of Philadelphia needs to come out and they need to denounce political violence for my own safety,” he adds.

