Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Kamala Harris plagiarized 27 times in her book, according to reports confirmed by Christopher Rufo
October 16, 2024
The Harris-Walz campaign is a throne of lies – including Tim Walz’s phony hunting venture and Kamala’s new “man-enough” ad, both of which Sara Gonzales can’t help but laugh at.
However, yet another lie has been exposed, and it’s a doozy. In the latest scandal, Austrian “plagiarism hunter” Dr. Stefan Weber unearthed an unbelievable amount of plagiarism in the book Harris co-authored with Joan O'C. Hamilton – “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer.”
According to Dr. Weber, Harris and Hamilton are guilty of 27 instances of plagiarism in the book.
Harris’ plagiarism “was independently confirmed by Christopher Rufo,” says Sara, who goes over a handful of examples from Weber’s report.
In perhaps the most embarrassing example, Harris plagiarized “a bunch of long passages directly from Wikipedia,” which “is not even a reliable source,” says Sara.
“You can write whatever you want in there,” guest Matthew Marsden says of Wikipedia.
“Not only did she not actually cite it, she just used a totally unreliable source to begin with and just copy-pasted it,” laughs Sara in disbelief.
In addition to Wikipedia, Harris took passages verbatim or nearly verbatim from sources such as the Associated Press, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and the Urban Institute.
“She is just a total phony, a total fake,” condemns Sara.
To hear more about the scandal, watch the episode above.
Want more from Sara Gonzales?
To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.