LA erupts in violence — what the rioters are really rioting about will stun you

Los Angeles, California, is on fire yet again. Yet this time, nature isn’t to blame for the rapid spread, but rather riots over the lawful deportation of violent illegal aliens.

“Obviously the Trump administration is going in and doing what he said he was going to do, which includes deporting illegal criminals, and they were arresting a bunch of, I would say, the worst of the worst foreign criminals in an ICE raid over there in Los Angeles,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

And while those on the left are enraged by what they see as an authoritarian move by the Trump administration, Gonzales can’t help but point out that the criminals ICE was going after are not the best.

“One of them is an illegal from Vietnam with a criminal history that includes a conviction for second-degree murder. One of them, a 55-year-old illegal alien from the Philippines who was convicted of burglary, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and assault with intent to commit rape,” she explains.

“One of them, a 55-year-old Mexican national with a criminal history that includes discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, vehicle battery on spouse or cohabitant, cruelty to a child, driving under the influence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and personal use of a firearm,” she continues.

“44 years old from Mexico, here’s another one. Sexual battery, receiving known or stolen property, and petty theft,” she says, adding, “Grand theft larceny, possession of a prohibited weapon. Ecuadorian national convicted of conspiracy to possess 5 kg or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.”

Despite their lengthy rap sheets, liberals are still burning the streets of their own city to protest their deportation.

“The Democrats are basically just the party of criminals at this point,” Gonzales says. “You’ve got Mexican flags being waved, you've got cars burning; they’re setting the cars on fire while they’re waving Mexican flags.”

“I keep wondering,” she continues, “if you love Mexico so much, why don’t you just go back, like why is it a chore to get you into law enforcement's possession and just get you to go back where you came from if you love your Mexican flag so much and you love your home country so much?”

“You could just self-deport. It would save us a lot of time and a lot of trouble and a lot of money, if you love that country so much,” she adds.

