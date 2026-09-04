‘She’s a class hero’: The left’s latest villain-to-victim makeover has Sara Gonzales fuming

A pattern has emerged on the left that’s become impossible to ignore: Criminals are increasingly portrayed as victims of circumstance, while the innocent people they harm are forgotten.

“We saw it with Luigi Mangione. We saw it with Charlie Kirk. We see this thing where they constantly paint killers, just like cold-blooded killers, as being either victims or heroes,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

And one recent case is extra disturbing.

“This obviously deranged woman, Pamela Cisneros, went on a stabbing spree in Times Square. She killed one person and injured another,” Gonzales says.

In footage of the incident, Cisneros is holding the knives she used to stab innocent passersby, before charging at police officers with the knives out. The police initially attempted to taze her, but when that didn’t work, they shot and killed her.

“They did their best. Now remember, I just said she had already killed someone and injured another. So she had already taken someone’s life. They knew that she meant business, and they showed remarkable restraint,” Gonzales comments.

However, the left is now claiming the police went too far by shooting her.

“I just don’t understand the world that I’m living in right now. What do you mean you didn’t have to shoot her?” Gonzales asks.

And Cisneros’ mother has also chimed in, asking why the cops couldn’t “grab her” instead of shooting her.

“I guess insanity runs in the family,” Gonzales says. “Maybe that’s what it is.”

“And of course, because this woman’s last name happened to be Cisneros, and she has more melanin in her skin, and she was shot and killed by the police,” she continues, “the media want to pounce on her and figure out ... why would such a good person, a wonderful member, contributing member of society do something like this?”

One “puff piece” by the Gothamist even dives into her “long mental health struggle.”

“It’s so strange,” Gonzales says, “that I didn’t actually see a write-up from this very same outlet about the victim who was stabbed by this person.”

Instead, Gonzales is seeing hate-filled comments directed at the woman, Erin Piacenti, murdered by Cisneros.

“She is now the villain in the story,” she says, reading a post on X that says, “'You’re not going to get me to feel bad for the vice president of Bank of America lmao.’”

“Never mind she’s a class hero,” another post read.

“The fact that anyone would even remotely glorify the killing of an innocent woman who was just going home to her newborn child because of what her occupation was and where she worked is just beyond disturbing,” Gonzales says.

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