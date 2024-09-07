PROOF: Biden-Harris EXPLOIT Apalachee tragedy to TAKE your guns

When there’s a tragedy, there is a politician exploiting the tragedy to push their political agenda — and the Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia is no different.

The horror began when a 14-year-old student shot and killed two students, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and two teachers, Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.

Upon further investigation, the police have reported that the shooter was clearly obsessed with mass shootings, specifically the Parkland school shooting in 2018, which left 17 people dead.

Now, the Biden administration is using the shooting to suggest that guns need to be taken out of the hands of citizens and placed only in the arms of the government.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t disagree more.

“Obviously, if you’re paying attention, you know that murder is illegal. You know that schools are gun-free zones, and you can’t make murder more illegal, okay? It’s already illegal, and bad people are going to do really bad things. So, the least we can do for our kids is provide meaningful security for them,” Gonzales says.

The Apalachee High School was outfitted with an armed School Resources Officer, and the damage might have been much worse had they not been on the scene.

However, Kamala Harris has gone on record claiming that our schools need to be “demilitarized” and police officers don’t belong in them.

“Eliminating police officers, school resource officers, from the schools will do nothing except make our children sitting ducks. And Kamala says she wants to demilitarize,” Gonzales says.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasted no time using this moment to capitalize on the Biden administration's agenda, telling Americans that “we need universal background checks” and to “ban assault weapons.”

“The bodies aren’t even cold, yet let’s not waste a moment of our time to grandstand, to take away your Second Amendment rights,” Gonzales comments.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.