Miss America redefines ‘women’ — and punishes those who object

While the Miss America pageant has long been known for featuring the most beautiful women in the country, organizers are now opening the competition up to biological men and removing the crowns of those who disagree.

When Miss North Florida Kayleigh Bush refused to sign a contract that featured the pageant’s updated policies because it changed the language to claim that men can be considered women and eligible to compete, she was stripped of her title.

And BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is seriously disturbed, saying, “Miss America is now allowing trans people to compete.”

“Now they’ve got updated rules. Contestants have to be women aged 18 to 28, unmarried, no children, and U.S. citizens. However, ‘women,’ air quotes, includes those born female or an individual who has fully completed sex reassignment surgery via vaginoplasty,” she explains.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden is as shocked as Gonzales.

“The mental gymnastics that they have to go through — which is, by the way, going to tank the organization. It’s going to be over,” he says, before pointing out that it’s a “communist play.”

“They want to say that ugly is beautiful. They want to say, ‘Look at that beautiful building.’ And you go, ‘Uh, it’s a concrete building.’ … But isn’t it funny? That’s what they’re doing,” he says.

“What they’re trying to do is mess with your head. I mean, really, they’re trying to tell you, ‘Hang on a second. Beauty is ugly. Ugly is beauty. Don’t look at this. Don’t look at that. A man’s a woman. A woman’s a man,’” he continues.

