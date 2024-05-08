'Liberal f***S' Dana White DESTROYS woke Netflix, makes a TRANSGENDER joke

The Netflix Roast of Tom Brady is the gift that keeps on giving to those tired of “woke” Hollywood, and Dana White is one of them.

White used his small amount of time in the roast to throw shade at Netflix itself, saying, "It pisses me off. I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f***s?"

Despite his complaint, 60 seconds was more than enough time for White to get a roast of Brady in as well.

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston. Then I saw you running, I was like, ‘No he’s definitely from San Francisco.’ You led the league for 20 years in passing as a straight guy,” White said to roaring laughter.

But he wasn’t done.

“Tom, you would have been a great fighter. You’re already the master of the ground and pound. That’s what you call coffee dates with your boyfriend Alex Guerrero,” he joked.

Sara Gonzales is shocked.

“So, how does this guy keep getting invited to all of these events, when he shows his disdain for you liberal f***s almost every chance he gets?” Gonzales asks.

“I’m jealous because I call them ‘liberal f***s’ one time and I’m blacklisted from all of their events,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.