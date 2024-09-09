NEW report: Apalachee gunman allegedly posted about mass shooting plan because of 'lack of trans acceptance'

Last week, on September 4, 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire on his classmates and teachers at Apalachee High School in Statham, Georgia. The tragedy left two students and two teachers dead. Colin Gray, Colt’s father, has also been arrested and charged.

This information is all out in the open and being discussed on virtually every news platform.

However, it’s not the full story.

Sara Gonzales has details about the tragedy that are undoubtedly being downplayed or even covered up by the corrupt mainstream media.

“According to Andy Ngo on Twitter, law enforcement sources speaking to CNN reveal that the Discord account belonging to the Georgia mass school shooting suspect allegedly had posts about plans for a mass shooting over grievances about the lack of trans acceptance,” she reports.



“So plan on this story getting no coverage now,” adds Grant Stinchfield, host of "Stinchfield Tonight."

“Can we now go to all the people that coerced him and mind-polluted him and caused him to fall off the cliff and told him he can pick his gender? ... All of them are culpable,” says Jaco Booyens, host of "The Bottom Line.”

Sara then points to the Covenant School shooter, whose manifesto was recently leaked after being kept under lock and key for well over a year because the shooter was trans and her journal proved the shooter’s violence was directly tied to radical leftist ideologies.

“You're not allowed to ask questions once we find out that [the shooter is] part of the special interest group,” she says, condemning the mainstream media’s decision to “just disappear things” when they don’t fit the accepted narrative.

“It is amazing the sheer number of these mass shooters that are now identifying themselves as trans individuals,” says Stinchfield.

“It’s a social engineering project. ... This is how you break a nation,” says Booyens.

