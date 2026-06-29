NYT mocked Usha Vance’s maternity wardrobe. Then she humiliated them.

The New York Times has sunk to an all-time low after criticizing prominent conservatives' maternity outfits — taking aim at a dress Usha Vance wore during “Story Time with the Second Lady” alongside her husband, JD Vance.

“There’s no floor. They just keep getting lower and lower. And to the extent that the New York Times actually paid someone to write a fashion critique on what White House officials were wearing during their pregnancies,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“This is not bad enough to critique a pregnant woman about a lot of things. They’re like, ‘We’re going to make them feel bad about what they wore,’” she continues.

The article, titled, “The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image,” criticizes pregnant Usha Vance, Katie Miller, and Karoline Leavitt for how they dress as pregnant women.

The New York Times commented on Usha’s “stretchy, coral dress,” explaining that it “hugs her stomach, making what she is talking about very clear.”

“After all, as second lady, her job is to represent and humanize the vice president by spotlighting her pregnancy. She is doing exactly that,” the article reads.

Gonzales laughs, “I mean, she has a giant pregnant belly. What would you like for her to do? Wear like a big paper sack?”

However, Usha wasn’t going to take the criticism lying down.

“Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear about what the New York Times has to say about my elastic waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady,” Usha posted in a rebuttal on X.

“Now, in, you know, typical journalism fashion for the New York Times, they don’t talk about any important things. They want to talk about Usha Vance’s maternity dress and Taylor Swift’s wedding,” Gonzales comments.

“They’re investigating not fraud, not anything that actually helps the everyday American citizen, but they did publish, ‘New York Prepares for an Event at M.S.G. Clues Point to You Know Who,’” she continues, showing the Times' article on Swift and fiance Travis Kelce’s wedding gossip.

“There were actually two push alerts. They wasted a push alert on Taylor Swift investigation. That’s insane. Two push alerts. Imagine people being busy at work typing on their computer like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just got a news push alert. I wonder what breaking news it is,’” she adds.

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