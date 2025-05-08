Operation Restore Justice soars, but Predator Poachers’ Alex Rosen faces felony after confronting child predator

Yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced “Operation Restore Justice,” which resulted in 205 arrests of alleged child sex predators and the rescue of 115 children — a huge win for justice and the Trump administration.

Patel’s message was spine-chilling in the best way: “If you harm our children, you will be given no sanctuary. There is no place we will not come to hunt you down; there is no place we will not look for you; and there is no cage we will not put you in should you do harm to our children.”

“Are you confident in that message?” Sara Gonzales asks founder of Predator Poachers Alex Rosen, whose literal job is leading sting operations to expose and confront alleged child predators.

“The DOJ, who works for us, has a lot to prove, but I think it's in the right direction,” he says.

Sara is thankful that the Trump administration is at least taking the issue of pedophilia in this country seriously. She recalls how the Biden administration at one point was “taking people who were supposed to work on child sex crimes and putting them on January 6 [cases].”

Even though the Trump administration has already dramatically cleared the pathetically low bar set by the Biden administration, the truth is that sometimes more manpower is needed. That’s where Rosen’s group comes in, and most of the time, it’s smooth sailing.

“Local law enforcement is usually great to us,” says Rosen. However, sometimes, it’s his group that ends up being in the crosshairs.

In March, Rosen was arrested and hit with a felony harassment charge when he confronted a pedophile at a Steak 'n Shake.

Back in October 2024, Predator Poachers had identified an alleged pedophile named Joshua Teague in Branson, Missouri. They turned him in to local law enforcement, but just 24 hours later, he was released with no charges. Three months later, Teague contacted Predator Poachers’ same decoy with explicit messages, including one about “molesting his 12-year-old sister,” prompting Rosen to confront him in person.

At Steak 'n Shake, Teague’s place of employment, “I proceeded to read messages in a louder than usual voice, and I referred to him as a pedophile, and somehow I got a felony harassment charge,” he tells Sara, noting that the charge “wasn't even against [Teague]; it was against somebody else in the store.”

“No threats were made; nothing untrue was said; and of course, I didn't put hands on anybody … and they charged me with felony harassment,” he adds, calling his arrest “collateral” for pointing out the “incompetence” of local law enforcement.

Teague has thankfully been arrested and is currently being held without bond in the Taney County Jail in Branson, Missouri.

To hear more details of Rosen’s story, watch the episode above.

