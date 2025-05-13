Pot, meet kettle: Is Letitia James guilty of the EXACT SAME fraud she went after Trump for?

Criminal charges were being looked into regarding Letitia James' allegedly fraudulent real estate deals — but now the investigation is official.

The FBI and U.S. attorney in Albany have launched a criminal investigation into the mortgage fraud claims against the New York attorney general.

The investigation follows a request that the DOJ investigate Letitia James, sent by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte. Pulte claims that James falsified records to get favorable loans on a home she purchased in 2023 in Virginia and a Brooklyn apartment James has owned since 2001.

“I mean, this is just chef’s kiss-type stuff,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “If these were her primary residences, then she should not have qualified to be New York attorney general, because of the rules for New York attorney general.”

“So which one is it, Tish, did you sign up to be New York attorney general under false pretenses, or did you try to sign a deal and lied to get a more favorable loan? Which one is it, because, either way, you’re a scumbag,” she continues, adding, “It couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.”

James accused President Trump of committing a similar act, although in his case, neither she nor anyone else could name a victim.

“We need a flowchart of all of the Trump indictments, all of the Trump legal trouble, because of all the lawfare that was waged against him, but she filed a civil lawsuit, just as a refresher, in September 2022 against President Trump, the Trump Organization, his three eldest children, alleging widespread fraud by inflating the value of real estate to secure, look at that, favorable loans and tax benefits,” Gonzales explains.

“So the thing that she accused President Trump of, she was doing the whole time,” she continues, adding, “Isn’t that interesting?”

