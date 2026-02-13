‘Racist, misogynistic trash’: Democrats condemn SAVE Act even though most of their constituents support it

Yesterday, all but one Democrat in the U.S. House voted against the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act), which would require people to show official proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and provide a government-issued photo ID to cast a ballot.

Given that the overwhelming majority of American citizens support the core provisions of the SAVE Act, the near-unanimous Democratic opposition is evidence, says BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, that Democrats are “actively trying to undermine what the American people want and what they voted for.”

“If you are in Congress, you are supposed to represent your constituency, and so ... that would lead you to think that [the SAVE Act] is wildly unpopular with the left — like the Democrat constituency doesn't want voter ID,” she says.

“But here's the strange thing. That's not correct. The vast majority of all Americans on both sides agree that we should have safe and secure elections,” she adds, citing the most recent Pew Research data showing 95% support for voter IDs among Republicans and 71% support among Democrats.

“If the vast majority of people agree, why are congressional Democrats attempting to stand in the way of the will of their own people?” she asks.

There are two answers to that, Sara says: “orange man bad” and “the Great Replacement [Theory],” which she says is “not a theory.”

On the latter, she declares, “Even if you were to argue that illegals are not voting and changing elections, well illegals are being counted in the census that is then used to create these districts and decide how many each state has to represent them in Congress.”

But regardless of the widespread bipartisan support for the commonsense SAVE Act, Democrats are attempting to force their will using one of their favorite tried and tested tactics: racialize the issue.

Sara plays a clip of Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez (Ill.) calling the SAVE Act and Republicans' defense of it “racist, misogynistic trash.”

“Republicans are invoking historical policies intended, let's be clear, to disenfranchise Americans, especially working people, women, students, indigenous people, and anyone who can't afford the burdens of a new bill. The Save America Act is yet another Republican attempt to intimidate and suppress the votes of anyone — anyone — who threatens their extremist white supremacist agenda,” she railed.

“The soft bigotry of low expectations. How can you expect a black person or a Hispanic person to know how to get an ID?” sighs Sara.

She points out the absurdity of Democrats’ argument against requiring would-be voters to get a photo ID on the grounds of race.

“You want to open a bank account? You need a photo ID. You want to fly on an airplane? You need a photo ID. You want to drive in a car? You need a photo ID. You want a credit card? You need a photo ID,” she lists. “Almost every instance where you do something very important, you need a photo ID.”

But none of the aforementioned examples seem to be race issues for Democrats, says Sara.



“I see a lot of minorities flying. ... How did that possibly happen if it's racist to expect those dumb black people to know how to go get a photo ID?” she sarcastically remarks, calling Democrats’ insinuation that racial minorities aren’t capable of obtaining a voter ID an “insanely inherently racist thing to suggest.”

To hear more of Sara’s analysis and commentary, watch the video above.

