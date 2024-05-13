'It's over for him' RFK Jr. is pro-full-term abortion, had a BRAIN WORM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed a bizarre medical diagnosis this past week — in 2010, a parasitic brain worm had gotten into Kennedy’s brain, ate some of it, and then died.

While the story is terrifying, it might explain his views on abortion.

“I wouldn’t leave it up to the states,” RFK said on a recent podcast. “We should leave it to the woman, we shouldn’t have government involved even if it’s full-term.”

Sara Gonzales is disgusted.

“There’s just one small problem, it’s not her body. It’s the baby's, who is, of course, a living, breathing human,” Gonzales says, noting that if the baby is full-term, it could at that point survive on its own.

“You just deliver the baby and you deliver it alive instead of dead, that’s how this process works,” she continues, adding, “he is clearly advocating for murder of babies. I don’t see any other way to describe that.”

Matthew Marsden believes this might be the end of his campaign.

“I don’t know what to say about this,” Marsden says, adding, “It’s over for him. I mean, that’s just a horrendous position to take.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.