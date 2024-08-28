‘This is child abuse’: UNDERCOVER at RuPaul's ‘all-ages' drag show

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live show has been touring the country — and Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” was lucky enough to score tickets to the Dallas show at Broadway Music Hall.

The show is “all ages,” and Gonzales noted seeing plenty of minors in attendance, despite extremely explicit and inappropriate content.

The drag queens gallivanted around the stage in barely there clothes and screamed obscenities like “my p**** is burning,” “y’all sucked the good d***s for these seats,” and made jokes to the audience about “bottoms” and “homosexuals.”

Gonzales caught it all on video and captured more than a few minors in attendance.

“I think anyone with two functioning brain cells can understand that this is child abuse. This doesn’t belong in, I would argue, America, for children, certainly not Texas,” Gonzales says. “We should have higher standards than that.”

Interestingly enough, the Texas legislature has passed SB 12, which is a law that prohibits children from attending sexually explicit performances — however, there are ongoing legal battles that have kept the law from being enforced.

“This is commonly referred to as a ‘drag ban’ by the left. Of course it's not, by the way, you’re telling on yourselves when you say that,” Gonzales says. “It’s not a ‘drag ban,’ but LGBT groups sued and were able to get a permanent injunction blocking the state from enforcing the law.”

The law will stay blocked until the court issues a final ruling on appeal.

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison is horrified as well.

“There were very young children that were in attendance, and as the father of four young kids, the oldest is ten, I think that’s far and away the most offensive thing that’s going on here,” Harrison tells Gonzales.

“The state of Texas has long had laws enforcing certain types of community standards with regards to children, like, for example, a child cannot go to a strip club in the state of Texas, and what these businesses like that are doing, they’re clearly just getting around long-standing laws by calling them something else. They’re clearly putting on what is subjectively, and I think any sane, sentient person would see, is adult content,” he adds.

