Abortions on demand? Ryan Walters exposes how schools are brainwashing kids
March 10, 2026
The CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance calls out teachers for pushing their agenda on unwitting students.
When former Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters discovered a disturbing flyer included in a kit allegedly distributed to union teachers across the country — he couldn’t help but sound the alarm.
“You shared this flyer that was part of an ‘everyone’s welcome here’ kit with the rainbow flag. And this was distributed to union teachers across the country,” Gonzales says, showing a photo of the flyer.
“So curious thing, when you scan that QR code, do I have this correctly, Ryan? It takes you to a website where you can book an abortion?” she continues.
“Yes. ... They don’t even hide it,” Walters replies.
“I mean, it is, ‘OK, we’re going to trans your kid,’ ‘We want your kids to be gay,’ and then, ‘By the way, kids, here’s a direct line to how you get abortions,’” he explains.
While their excuse is usually just that they’re “informing” the students of their options, Walters claims that's a lie.
“No, this goes even a step further, going, 'We will help you get these abortions,'” he tells Gonzales.
“You see Gavin Newsom all in on this. You see the teachers' unions all in on this, of again, what we’re pushing is indoctrination, but then also funneling you into the means to carry these things out, and again, all behind a parent's back,” he explains.
“We saw the teachers' unions in Florida, California, across the country go, ‘Hey, we’ve got to shield the parents from the information their kids are getting at school.’ I mean, they literally sued the DeSantis administration in Florida to not allow parents to see the syllabus of what’s being taught in a course,” he adds.
“What an insult to injury,” Gonzales chimes in. “You are paying our salaries, but we don’t have to report back to you what we’re teaching your children."
"It’s the ultimate slap in the face for a parent,” Walters says.
