Sara Gonzales celebrates Trump firing Pam Bondi but warns acting AG Todd Blanche is ‘neck-deep in the deep state'

Yesterday, President Trump announced on Truth Social that the administration was parting ways with Attorney General Pam Bondi. He thanked the former Florida AG for her service and said that she would be transitioning to an unspecified new job in the private sector, while Deputy AG Todd Blanche steps in as acting attorney general.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales welcomed part of the news with enthusiasm.

“Finally happened. President Trump actually decided to fire some of the deadweight in his administration,” she says.

However, Sara strongly pushes back on Trump’s description of Blanche as a “very talented and respected legal mind.”

“Todd Blanche is, like, neck-deep in deep state, OK? Todd Blanche is like a Harvard elitist. Todd Blanche is not to be trusted. All of my sources within the DOJ are saying Todd Blanche is a problem,” she says.

Some of her sources have even suggested that Blanche, not Bondi, bears much of the blame for the DOJ’s perceived failures.

“Some of my sources have said that Pam Bondi is so incompetent that she just farmed everything out to Todd Blanche. Like she just handed everything over to Todd Blanche. Todd Blanche has actually already been running things, and this is how it's going,” Sara says.

Even though Blanche is only a temporary acting AG while Trump searches for a permanent replacement, Sara warns that the damage he could do in the interim is significant.

“You could have an interim attorney general, an acting attorney general, for literal years. … If he's here longer than five minutes, it's going to be a problem,” she quips.

An attorney general, she argues, should be “should be competent … willing to fight … willing to go to the trenches.”

But neither Bondi nor Blanche, according to Sara, fits that bill.

Several names are now floating as potential replacements, with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emerging as the leading contender. To hear Sara’s full take on the possible candidates, watch the video above.

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