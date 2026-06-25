Sara Gonzales reacts to documents proving Fauci lied about COVID: 'They let people die'

On her last day as director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a bombshell report containing a collection of previously undisclosed communications that she says shed light on Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in the pandemic response.

“Before the COVID pandemic, Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Gabbard began.

“I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents that expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives,” she said.

Gabbard went on to explain that Fauci’s relationships within the intelligence community “enabled him to assume three key roles that shield him from scrutiny.”

“First, Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research linked to Big Pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines worth trillions of dollars,” she said.

“Second, Dr. Fauci was the behind-the-scenes adviser who … pushed the intelligence community to endorse a natural animal origin to hide his dangerous gain-of-function research that he funded using taxpayer dollars,” she explained.

“Third … he publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship using every platform available,” she added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is disgusted, though not surprised.

“As she was speaking, I felt like I have PTSD. In fact, maybe a lot of us do,” she says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered."

“They literally, purposely, intentionally let people die so that they could have an emergency mandate for a vaccine. They literally pushed ivermectin out of the way. … The rules all changed so that they could get everyone in America to inject themselves with an experiment,” she continues.

Following the report, the DOJ is now “weighing” a criminal case against Dr. Fauci.

“Just do it,” Gonzales comments.

“Why are we wasting another day not going after him on the things that we can go after him for?” she adds.

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