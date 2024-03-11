Kent Nishimura | Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
SCOTUS temporarily blocks Texas immigration bill. Here’s what COULD happen after the final ruling on March 13.
March 11, 2024
Just as Texas reached its limit with Biden’s open border policies and proposed Texas Senate Bill 4, which would allow the state to arrest illegal immigrants, the Supreme Court stepped in and halted progression.
Now, Texas once again has its hands tied with the invasion at the border — at least until March 13, when SCOTUS will make a final ruling.
“We can't enforce our laws; we can't keep our border sovereign,” sighs Sara Gonzales.
To make matters worse, “We're finding out there was a FOIA lawsuit from the Center of Immigration Studies that revealed that the Biden administration has been coordinating flights for approximately 320,000 illegal immigrants to 43 different cities across the country.”
“You don't even have to walk these days,” says Sara. “You can just get a free flight, free money, free debit card, free phone — free everything, but if you're an American citizen, no. If you’re a homeless veteran, stay on the streets.”
“It's so blatant, and you may see the Supreme Court end up taking the position of the Federal Government because I do not think that they want freer states,” adds Eric July of Rippaverse Comics.
How Texas would respond to such an unfavorable ruling poses some serious implications.
According to Eric, if SCOTUS blocks SB4 and prevents Texas from protecting its borders, the state must take the position of “we don’t care” and decide to protect the border anyway, regardless of what that means on a national level.
Sara agrees — “What are they going to do? You already have Border Patrol who is calling out Joe Biden and saying he is doing a horrible job ... and they have already come out and said we respect the Texas National Guard.”
“Maybe violence breaks out, but maybe that’s what it has to come to.”
Want more from Sara Gonzales?
To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.