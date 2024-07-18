Why YOU should DEMAND the firing of Biden’s Secret Service director

Former President Donald Trump may have survived the attempt on his life, but it doesn’t seem like the Secret Service had much to do with it.

“It was by the grace of God that Donald Trump survived, it was not with the help of the Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says.

Not only does Cheatle refuse to resign, but she’s blaming others for what happened on the day the former president narrowly escaped with his life.

“There was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building,” Cheatle said in an interview on ABC News, adding, “I’m being told that the shooter was actually identified as a potential person of suspicion.”

“At least we can be thankful that apparently she’s so stupid that she thought that it would be wise to point that out,” Gonzales says. “Like, that’s how incapable we were. We identified him, I mean, he still managed to get a shot off, he still managed to get on the roof, he still managed to go around unscathed.”

At one point in the director’s interview with ABC News, the reporter asked her who was “responsible for this happening?”

“The Secret Service is responsible for the protection of the former president,” Cheatle responded, before the reporter asked, “So, the buck stops with you?”

“The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service. It was unacceptable and it’s something that shouldn’t happen again,” she said, later adding that she does “plan to stay on.”

Gonzales cannot believe the woman plans to stay in her position.

“Number one, Cheatle is obviously an under-qualified, nepotistic, DEI hire,” Gonzales says, noting that an insider told the New York Post that Jill Biden’s chief adviser Anthony Bernal was the one who pushed for her to get the director job.

While Cheatle was previously a part of Vice President Joe Biden’s security detail, she held a string of administrative jobs that included the assistant director of protective operations — where she managed the budget.

“I’m sure that the person who handles the finances would know how to just make sure that your people don’t die,” Gonzales scoffs, adding, “She’s a glorified secretary who knew a guy, who knew a guy, who was connected with someone else.”

In addition, the director is also blaming the “sloped roof” for what happened.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point, and so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof and so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building from the inside,” she said in the interview with ABC News.

“We saw the counter snipers behind Donald Trump who were on sloped roofs,” Gonzales says. “The entire point of Secret Service is for them to put themselves in harm's way in order to save whoever it is that they’re guarding.”







Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.