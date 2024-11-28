SHOCKING: CNBC host makes a ‘far-right’ case for Trump’s tariffs

According to Donald Trump, the most beautiful word in the dictionary — a word he says is even “more beautiful than love” — is “tariff.”

And he’s wasting no time putting that word to use, vowing to place new and additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The president-elect’s plan is to put a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada and a 35% tariff on all Chinese imports.

“I know there’s mixed feelings about tariffs,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “There was a point in time where I understood the argument of ‘Well, it’s a free market.’”

“Well, it’s really not, because the way that China has manipulated the system, the way that they have basically slaves, engaging in slave labor, and everything is so much cheaper, and all of that,” she continues, adding, “The free market has gotten very skewed.”

Another major argument against tariffs is that “they raise prices across the board” — but even CNBC is disputing that supposed “fact.”

“If politics were a video game, and the president were a character you could play, tariffs would be your most powerful economic move,” Jon Fortt said in a segment on “The Squawk Box.” “But what’s a tariff? Basically tax any business has to pay to bring goods into a country.”



“The USA is uniquely a reasonably big country with a huge consumer class by global standards, so most every sizable company in the world needs to sell here. The argument against tariffs is that they just tax the U.S. consumer,” he continued. “What tariffs can also do is encourage companies to avoid the extra charge by making things here in the U.S., or they can level the playing field for U.S. manufacturers who are getting crushed by cheap imports.”

“So you can’t just swallow these headlines that claim tariffs are just attacks on U.S. consumers. If tariffs always dramatically raise prices for consumers, why didn’t that happen in 2018 and 2019? The truth is that the U.S. has been so focused on making it easy to import goods from other countries, that we’ve made it reflexive for other countries to tariff U.S. products while we let overseas goods flood in, and tariffs can’t stop that,” he added.

Gonzales is shocked that CNBC let Fortt defend Trump’s tariffs.

“Wow,” she comments. “The far-right CNBC repeating these far-right-wing extremist talking points that tariffs are not necessarily the end of the world.”

