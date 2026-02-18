The left’s effort to mobilize kids against ICE: ‘Evil and ghoulish behavior’

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales warns that a long-standing boundary in American politics has collapsed — and that is leaving the kids out of it.

“Looking at how the left manipulates children, like the depths of their evil and ghoulish behavior, just there’s no floor,” Gonzales comments.

“There used to be this understanding that whatever your political differences, it was like, leave the kids out of it, right? If you’re an adult, you’re fair game. Leave the kids out of it. Don’t bring them into this nonsense. Don’t use them as political pawns,” she continues.

The left stopped listening to that long ago, and it’s only getting worse. Specifically, the left is now trying to get children to protest ICE.

“For some reason, children should be very upset that the Trump administration is trying to remove illegal criminals from our cities. Now, don’t waste your time or your brain power trying to make out why that is,” Gonzales says.

And in a recent article from Fox News, it’s reported that an Antifa-linked organization was even passing out material to K-12 students.

“It’s a 25-page document, and it focuses on mobilizing youth against what it describes as a regime. ‘It’s a regime and a system captured by billionaires,’” Gonzales mocks the group.

“Now, far be it from me to point out the hypocrisy of this being funded by George Soros of all people, but, like, when it’s billionaires that we don’t agree with, it’s bad. And when it’s billionaires that we do agree with, it’s good. And when it’s billionaires we don’t agree with, it’s dark money. And when it’s billionaires we do agree with, it’s just a generous political donation,” she continues.

Gonzales explains that the material “urges students to walk out of classrooms and boycott businesses to try to prove that the country cannot function without their cooperation.”

And it’s not an isolated incident.

In a video shared by Beth Bourne on X, a principal is seen chaperoning students as they chant, “Brown and proud,” and hold anti-ICE protest signs.

“Now, first of all, as a parent, it’s like, OK, this doesn’t need to be school-sponsored. This doesn’t need to be on taxpayer time, right? The school principal is there. It’s clearly school-sponsored. That’s not a thing that you need to be doing,” Gonzales says.

“Secondly, I just very much worry about that generation, that we’re still pretending like the color of your skin has anything to do with this. Like, ‘Brown and proud, brown and proud.’ ... These people are here illegally. That is the problem. The problem has nothing to do with the color of your skin,” she adds.

