The master Muslim takeover plan: Bo French on the scheme for domination

Former Tarrant County GOP chairman and candidate for Texas railroad commissioner Bo French has been one of the leading voices sounding the alarm on the Islamification of the West — and he’s not stopping any time soon.

“Thank God for what’s going on in Minnesota, because the pictures coming out of there really tell a story of — it’s not just the Somalis, right? They’re all Muslims as well, don’t forget. And so, really just kind of highlights, again, what we’re seeing both in Michigan, like Dearborn and places like that,” French tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And then, you know, we have 330 mosques in Texas now. And these imams … there’s plenty of video out there for you to find on social media where they talk about we’re going to … just conquer our society, right?” he continues.

“That’s the whole point,” Gonzales agrees.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, just look in history. Just read their books. Just read their own holy books. It’s clearly the goal. They’re not being quiet about that,” she says, adding that Americans will claim “freedom of religion” in defense of Muslims.

“It’s not a religion,” French says. “It’s a political structure.”

French explains that the Council on American-Islamic Relations came after him because of this.

“I was the, I think, the first person really to just come out and say, in Texas, we need to ban Islam and we need to ban everything related to it. We need to ban the dress. ... No more mosques, we need to shut them all down,” he tells Gonzales.

“And it’s not just Islam. … I said that the fraud in Texas was probably going to be bigger than Minnesota. We’re a much larger state. … We have huge immigrant populations here. And if these morons up in Minnesota could figure out all this stuff — I mean, they’re like the lowest-IQ people on the planet,” he continues.

“If they could figure out all this fraud, imagine what, you know, some of these people coming over from India or other places are doing here,” he adds.

