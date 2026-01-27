The truth behind the '5-year-old detained by ICE' story — that the Democrats don't want you to know

The Democrats' manipulation of the truth is truly unmatched, and the latest example of this is one of the most egregious BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has seen yet.

In a post on X, the Democratic Party’s official account posted a photo of a young boy whose father was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement alongside the caption, “In Minneapolis, ICE arrested a 5-year-old coming home from preschool and tried to use him as human bait. His teacher describes him as ‘a bright young student.’ These monsters are sick.”

“The claim then got repeated, over and over and over again,” Gonzales says.

Even Kamala Harris bought and sold the lie, writing in her own post on X, “Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center. I am outraged, and you should be too.”

Ilhan Omar joined in, writing in another X post, “ICE just detained a 5-year-old. Don’t tell us this is about ‘the worst of the worst.’ That’s a lie. Absolutely vile.”

The mainstream media also picked up the claim, with a headline from ABC News reading, “5-year-old asylum seeker detained as ICE expands enforcement in Minnesota.”

Vice President JD Vance also chimed in, but instead of repeating the lie, he told the truth.

“I see this story, and I’m a father of a 5-year-old ... and I think to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible. How did we arrest a 5-year-old?’ Well I do a little bit more follow-up research, and what I find is that the 5-year-old was not arrested, that his dad was an illegal alien, and then when they went to arrest his illegal alien father, the father ran,” Vance said.

“So the story is that ICE detained a 5-year-old. Well what are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a 5-year-old child freeze to death?” he asked.

“And now the story becomes much different because it transformed from ICE just arrested a 5-year-old to wait a second, this loving father just literally abandoned his kid,” Gonzales comments.

“They’re just trying to save themselves from ICE. And ICE ends up being the true heroes of the story. Ironically enough, ICE were the ones who heroically swooped in to help this poor child who was abandoned by his awful father,” she adds.

