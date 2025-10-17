‘The View’ co-hosts try to humiliate Cheryl Hines over vaccines and RFK Jr.— and fail miserably

If the show “The View” isn’t paid for by advertising from pharmaceutical companies, you’d never know, because they defend vaccines with a tenacity that can only be rivaled by the manufacturers themselves.

And in a recent interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, the panel could not have fought harder in favor of those pharmaceutical companies — never once grazing the truth despite minutes of speaking over Hines.

“You know, Cheryl, it’s not fair to really put you on the spot about him because you’re his wife. I know that. But when you say that they are pro-vaccine, it seems as though Bobby and Trump are casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine, which makes Americans very nervous,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“So, that’s the problem that we’re having,” she added.

“It’s interesting because I don’t know if you saw ‘60 Minutes’ just did a piece about the vaccine injury compensation program. So, people that have had vaccine injuries can be compensated if they can prove it. And they have paid out $5.4 billion for vaccine injuries,” Hines replied.

“So, my question is, can we do better?” she asked.

“Is it all vaccines or just the COVID vaccine?” Whoopi Goldberg interjected, to which Hines replied, “It’s all vaccines.”

“So, the question is — yes to vaccines. Yes, they are important, and they are an important part of our health care. Can we do better? Can we make them safer? Can we listen to parents who say, ‘My child got the vaccine and changed and stopped hitting markers, stopped developing the way they were developing.’ Can we listen to people when they say that instead of saying, ‘You’re crazy?’” Hines continued.

But that wasn’t all the ladies of ‘The View’ went after Hines for.

Sunny Hostin called RFK the “least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” lamenting that this is “very dangerous.”

Having previously pointed out that Obama’s head of HHS was an economist, Hines responded, “Why is he less qualified than an economist?”

“He has spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health, fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job,” Hines continued.

“He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. And I think it’s just a very dangerous thing,” Hostin continued, adding, “and I say it with the utmost respect.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t shocked by what she’s hearing from the women on ‘The View,’ but she is disgusted.

“‘The utmost respect,’” she mocks. “Like, it’s just so tacky. ‘With all due respect, I actually think your husband is a terrible ... person.’ Like, you can’t just say stuff like that. And it’s just so laughable.”

Gonzales points out that Joe Biden’s HHS secretary was Xavier Becerra, who had zero medical background.

“He was also a former politician and a lawyer. And the closest thing that he came to anything health-related was bringing felony charges against the Center for Medical Progress activists who exposed Planned Parenthood for allegedly selling fetal tissue,” Gonzales explains.

Not only that, but Biden’s assistant secretary for health was “Rachel” Levine — a transgender woman.

“That just tells you all you need to know about all of these recent Health and Human Services secretaries who haven’t given a s**t that we have become more sick,” Gonzales says, “We have become sicker than ever before.”

