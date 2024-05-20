Leaked video of Diddy assault: is something more sinister at play?

In a 2016 video released by CNN, Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

According to a complaint filed by Ventura and proven by the video, “Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

When Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room, Diddy followed Ventura into the hallway, where he threw glass vases at her and repeatedly kicked her.

The complaint was later settled.

The report comes after rumors swirled about Diddy’s involvement in a sex trafficking operation that’s currently under investigation.

Sara Gonzales is disturbed.

“You see this happen so often with these celebrities, that these videotapes turn up of them just being terrible people, and it’s like were they terrible people always and somehow because they’re terrible people they make their way to the top, or does fame turn them into terrible people?” Gonzales asks.

Eric July is skeptical of the timing.

“Six, seven years still up until that point that this video was just floating around, and now all of a sudden it just turns up? Something else sinister is at play,” July says.

“He stopped being useful to these folks, and now he’s done, he’s cooked for sure, he’s done,” he adds.

“He pissed someone off,” Gonzales agrees.

