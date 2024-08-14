EXCLUSIVE: Feds caught MANIPULATING images at Trump shooting

Blaze News investigative reporter Steve Baker is at it again.

However, this time, he’s not focused on revealing the truth about January 6 — but rather the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Armed with exclusive cellphone video from a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act request, he’s been able to point out some strange details that destroy the entire narrative being sold to the American people.

“I am so fed up with giving the excuse of incompetency after incompetency after incompetency. We’ve seen it so much. We started with the incompetencies of January 6; we’re starting with the incompetencies of J13 now. And the layers are just too deep,” Baker tells Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Baker pulled screenshots from the videos he obtained, and one of them is incredibly suspicious.

One man is pictured in plain clothes, with a weapon in his hand and a badge around his neck. When Baker zoomed in to see details on the badge, he found it’d been blurred out. Not only that, but the black around the badge had been digitally reshaped.

“Otherwise we would be able to identify what the badge was, just by its shape. Just by the badge,” Baker explains.

The man was also dressed like several other undercover cops — and so was someone else.

“The bottom line is that for some reason, Crooks showed up dressed like undercover cops,” Baker says. “Did he know that he was covered by what he was wearing? I have to ask those questions, right? If I don’t ask those questions, I’m not being honest even with myself.”

Baker also reveals that he has sources that train Secret Service snipers and counterassault teams for a living.

“They’re telling me that the impossibility of him not being groomed exists, but that it is highly improbable to the Nth degree,” Baker says. “Everything that they see in him indicates and shows signs of the type of grooming, and I quote, ‘I recognize my own handiwork.’”

“I just told you about somebody, that’s what they do. Overseas, in dangerous hot spots around the world, when they groom disaffected young men, should an opportunity present itself when they need to activate them,” he adds, noting that while the rally was announced only a few weeks before, Crooks had been training at the rifle range for 10 and a half months.

“And remember, he did have a Discord account,” Gonzales chimes in. “But we’ve been reliably informed that he didn’t use it very often and it’s okay ‘cause they wiped it.”

