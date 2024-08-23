BREAKING: Secret Service FAILED to warn Trump of threat — AGAIN

An Arizona sex offender who allegedly threatened to assassinate former President Donald Trump was arrested after a three-day manhunt, dangerously close to where Trump was speaking about the border crisis.

The man, Robert Lee Syvrud, is a registered Democrat who had apparently been posting threats on the Republican presidential candidate's life online.

“You would think given the Thomas Crooks fiasco, obviously the Secret Service would have alerted Donald Trump to this particular situation right?” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” asks.

“Not so fast,” she adds.

As Trump addressed reporters at the border in Arizona, one reporter asked if he was aware of the situation.

“In this county, somebody made death threats to you. Did you hear about that before coming, and what are your thoughts coming down here?” the reporter asked.

“I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do. I heard it’s very dangerous, I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me. Thank you for telling me, let’s get out of here right now,” Trump responded, drawing laughs from the crowd.

“He is just so good at this,” Gonzales comments.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” isn’t surprised this keeps happening.

“Will this ever be a little clue to the Democrats that maybe you stop demonizing this man as much as you are?” he asks, adding, “I mean the rhetoric that they spew about him, of course there’s crazies looking to do harm to Donald Trump.”

