Trump promises to ELIMINATE taxes on tips

Donald Trump’s first rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, since his New York City hush-money conviction was as expected: eventful.

Not only did six people get rushed to the hospital for exposing themselves to the blistering heat to support the former president, but he nailed some critiques of Joe Biden’s disastrous immigration policies and proposed eliminating service industry tip taxes.

“The illegal immigrants are turning, and they’re turning at a level that nobody’s ever seen before. They’re fighting our families, they’re totally destroying our black population, they’re totally destroying our Hispanic population, and you know what else they’re destroying?” Trump said to the crowd, adding, “They’re killing unions.”

“They’re not able to survive this onslaught,” Trump said. “Virtually 100% of the new jobs under Biden have also gone to illegal aliens. Did you know that?”

Then, Trump gave service workers some much needed hope.

“This is the first time I’ve said this, and for those hotel workers, and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips,” he said before the crowd roared with applause.

“We’re not going to do it, and we’re going to do that right away, first thing in office, because it’s been a point of contention for years, and years, and years. And you do a great job of service, you take care of people, and I think it’s going to be something that really is deserved,” he continued.

Sara Gonzales is pleased but doesn’t think he went far enough.

“I don’t benefit from it, but if we can roll back anything in relation to taxes, it’s good,” Gonzales says. “It’s like okay, step one, what is step two? What else are we not going to tax anymore? Let’s just keep going on that, if we can start there and keep going, just use that momentum to talk about other taxes that we are going to roll back.”

