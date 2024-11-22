WW3 incoming? The deep state tries to sabotage Trump with Ukraine escalation

This past week, Ukraine launched missiles made by the United States into Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s warnings that an action like this would bring other countries into the middle of their ongoing war.

“So Joe Biden gave the green light, and after he gave the green light, six U.S.-made missiles were used in this attack,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that Russia says they shot down five of them, while one of them hit their Ammunition Depot.

“The use of Western non-nuclear rockets by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia can prompt a nuclear response,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement regarding the attack.

While Gonzales isn’t cheering on Putin, she doesn’t think his response is “unreasonable.”

“I mean, he’s like, ‘You guys are the ones who have the codes, you guys are the ones who are working in conjunction with Ukraine to send missiles and hit our people, this is not a proxy war anymore, this is your direct participation and we should respond accordingly,’” Gonzales tells Glenn Beck’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill.

“I think it’s absolutely insane that you had to caveat what you just said,” Buttrill comments. “I was tweeting about this earlier today, and I did the same thing. I put a subtweet, where I was like, ‘I’m obviously not saying that I’m a Putin lover, I don’t like Russia, I think they’re bad.’”

The real question, however, is why Biden waited until the remaining few months of his presidency to escalate America’s involvement in the war.

“Why would he wait until all the way at the end?” Buttrill asks. “First off, I don’t think that Biden did give this order.”

“Personally, I think this is the death gasps of the regime. This military industrial complex, which includes the intelligence and diplomatic cores, I think that they are scared to death that their entire way of thinking since the end of World War II is about to change,” he explains.

“This is the last you know, Hail Mary, to how do we lock in the old status quo through Trump’s administration. They want to force him into being a wartime president. That’s what’s going on right now,” he adds.

