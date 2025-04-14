Autism epidemic cause to be EXPOSED by September? RFK Jr. says yes

In President Donald Trump’s all-hands Cabinet meeting last week, RFK Jr. made some extraordinarily bold claims — that we will know what is causing the extreme increase in autism in America by September of this year.

“We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” he told President Trump. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

Trump responded that “there will be no bigger news conference than that” and suggested that “something artificial” must be the culprit.

The rates of autism in the U.S. have risen to absurd numbers, with about 1 in 36 children being identified with autism spectrum disorder in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the meeting, Kennedy also suggested that these numbers have gotten higher since, telling Trump they’re at about 1 in 31.

“That is a really big number; that is a really severe increase,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says. “And just to kind of put it in perspective, in approximately 50 years, autism rates increased by 32,160%.”

“I would say it’s high time that we start actually looking into what the hell is causing this for our children,” she continues. “Perhaps maybe it’s not just one cause, but you start to wonder, ‘Well, what could we expect to see revealed?’”

“I don’t know, maybe childhood vaccinations, maybe something that I’ve been screaming about for many years now,” she adds.

