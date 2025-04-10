REVEALED: Democrats ARE the party of violence

In the not-so-distant past, the media and the DOJ were insistent that the biggest threat to America were MAGA extremists, parents at school board meetings, and basically anyone donning a red hat.

However, a survey from the Network of Contagion Research Institute in partnership with Rutgers University Social Perception Lab shows that actually, a majority of Democrats support the use of violence against their political rivals — specifically against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The survey found that a “broader assassination culture” appears to be emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the far left and that 55% of self-identified leftists say it’s OK to assassinate President Trump.

Thirty-one percent and 38% of respondents stated it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk and President Trump.

As for property destruction, 39.8% of respondents stated that it is at least somewhat acceptable to destroy a Tesla dealership in protest.

“So property destruction, totally fine,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “I mean, it’s just a peaceful protest.”

The survey went on to report that “these beliefs are highly correlated with one another as well as with the justification of the murder of United Healthcare CEO and hyper-partisan left-wing ideology.”

“It’s a sickness,” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens adds. “Bring back the insane asylums in this country.”

“Yes, it is a sickness,” Gonzales agrees. “Including Ryan Routh, who was, of course, President Trump’s second assassination attempt.”

Newly released court documents show that Routh had not only attempted to shoot the president but also attempted to buy a rocket launcher from Ukraine in the process.

“Some people are so crazy deranged, some people are just so incredibly crazy. And you just have to think about the fact that if this had been a Trump voter targeting Joe Biden, and they had gone to Russia and said, ‘Can you please give me an RPG?’” Gonzales says.

“It would be over,” Booyens chimes in.

