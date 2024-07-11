WATCH: Teacher’s union president delivers a rant so unhinged, it’s being compared to a scene from ‘The Office’

It’s hard to believe someone with the name Becky Pringle could deliver the terrifying tirade you’re about to hear.

Ms. Pringle is the president of the National Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the United States, and she has a gusto that’s going down in the history books after her address to the union last week. In the speech, Pringle quite literally screamed about winning “all the things,” as she gasped for breath between sentences and slammed the podium with her fists.

National Teachers Union President's TERRIFYING RANT! youtu.be

It’s a rant so outrageous that many people are making fun of it — some even comparing the speech to a Dwight Schrute scene from “The Office.”

“Becky Pringle pulled a Dwight Schrute. She is off-the-rails and desperate to maintain control over the minds of other people’s children,” said Cato Institute's Center for Educational Freedom adjunct scholar and school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis.

Sara Gonzales is so horrified by Pringle’s spectacle, all she can say is, “That’s why I’m homeschooling my children.”

“The NEA, let's be clear, has never educated a single human being ever in the history of their existence,” adds Chad Prather.

On top of having a totally unhinged president, the members of the NEA “are not in it for the children.”

“They are all in it for themselves. They want to talk about equity; they want to talk about trans rights; they want to talk about racial justice,” says Sara.

To see one of the most outrageous speeches in history, watch the clip above.