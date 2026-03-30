Are Republicans COOKED in the midterms? 4 Blaze Media voices respond.

Despite the left’s stubborn defense of violence, lawlessness, radical ideologies, and the hollowing out of traditional institutions, Republicans are still projected to get obliterated in this year’s midterm elections.

But it’s not just forecasts pointing to grim midterm results. Blue is already encroaching on red districts.

“We just lost Donald Trump’s home state legislative district. ... That’s zapping some of my enjoyment, if not pretty much all,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace says.

On this episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace and his co-hosts Aaron McIntire and Todd Erzen sit down with Blaze News managing editor Rob Eno to discuss these bleak midterm prospects and whether any hope remains for the conservative base.

“I know it’s still seven-plus months until the midterms here, all right, but let’s just go ahead and ask the question that a lot of people are asking: Are we cooked?” Deace asks the panel.

Erzen’s response is a balance of pessimism and hope. “I guess I’ll say no,” he tells Deace.

“The left is so evil and so decadent and so dumb. Improvement has to happen, Steve, in the time frame you’re talking about, but it’s not going to take perhaps as much as we think it will circumstantially. That being said, we might be [cooked],” he explains.

McIntire is less optimistic. “As of this moment, yes,” he says bluntly.

“I just think there are too many warning signs right now and too many signs that there is no even action or intention to action within much of Congress to deliver on President Trump’s what we were told was a mandate,” he adds, arguing that “[the party] is not delivering on that mandate.”

Eno believes Republicans aren’t only cooked in midterm elections — they’re cooked in general.

“We’re going to lose the Senate and the House,” he predicts.

The list of losses for the Trump administration keeps growing, he argues, citing the ongoing war with Iran, skyrocketing gas prices, fertilizer shortages driving up food prices, and poor polling in key Senate races.

“I do not see how we get out of this, and I don’t think seven months is a long period of time. ... Unless the economy turns around, I don’t think we win,” Eno says frankly.

Erzen, however, offers a bit more optimism.

Even if the economy “doesn’t turn around” or “even gets a little worse,” he believes “two political miracles” — such as a “major arrest” of an elite tied to Epstein or passing the SAVE Act — could still change the odds in Republicans’ favor.

“People are so off-balance right now as voters. I don’t know what they think they prioritize on any given day,” he says.

But Eno pushes back on the SAVE Act’s potential impact .

“If you’ve lied to the voters, the SAVE Act saving anything has the hubris of imagining that the American people that are citizens are going to vote for this bunch of clowns, and they’re not with what they see,” he says, alluding to the widespread frustration over the administration’s broken promises on the economy, mass deportations, and avoiding new wars.

Deace largely agrees with Eno that Republicans are “cooked” in the midterms if little changes.

“I could list off a handful of things they could do that are all somewhat relatively achievable. ... But as we’re sitting here on March 27, if I listed those things off and asked you guys how many of those things you think they’re going to do, you might say one if we’re lucky — and so that’s where the ‘we’re cooked’ sits in,” he says.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

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