INEVITABLE? Why Caitlin Clark finally bent the knee to the left

Caitlin Clark had become a conservative icon for what seemed to be a refusal to bend the knee to left-wing activism, but as the rule often goes, all good things must come to an end.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Clark made clear where her allegiance lies when she told the reporter, “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been black players.”

“This league kind of has been built on them. The more we appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made the league incredible, I think it’s very important,” she concluded.

Steve Deace of the "Steve Deace Show” believes capitulating to the woke mob was always in her cards after joining the WNBA.

“Caitlyn Clark is groveling to a league that she is bigger than, she does not need. She is her own brand. She could go play internationally where a lot of the woke silliness that we have here largely does not exist,” Deace explains.

“She could just barnstorm the country with Caitlyn Clark’s Globetrotters and make every bit as much money, if not more, than what she’s making right now,” he continues. “The reason why I didn’t want her to go to the league is this was always bound to happen. She was never going to hold out, and it was frankly unfair to ask her to because it would be in denial of human nature.”

Deace also believes that because Clark is a woman, she’s “in a uniquely challenging position.”

“Men are relational creatures as well, but women are pre-eminently relational creatures, and asking a woman, just as a general rule, to be an iconoclast, goes against the natural order of things,” he explains.

“I would like to say, therefore, what position she finds herself in is uniquely challenging for her being asked to go up against an entire league, an entire peer group,” he continues. “Caitlin Clark will literally commit lesbian lascivious acts as part of the halftime entertainment and marry a woman within the next year or she might as well name herself Donald Trump.”

“Every time you turn onto Tolerance Boulevard it will always be a one-way street,” he adds.

