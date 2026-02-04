Democratic Senate candidate’s ‘satanic’ use of scripture to defend abortion MUST be challenged

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico made blasphemous comments on “The Joe Rogan Experience” where he used scripture to justify abortion — and BlazeTV host Steve Deace believes it’s high time our political candidates can stand up to it.

“I say all this in context of abortion because before God comes over Mary and we have the Incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent, which is remarkable. I mean, go back and read this in Luke. I mean, the angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do, and she says, ‘If it is God’s will, let it be done, let it be,’” Talarico told Rogan in July of last year.

“So to me that is an affirmation in one of our most central stories that creation has to be done with consent. You cannot force someone to create. Creation is one of the most sacred acts that we engage in as human beings. But that has to be done with consent. It has to be done with freedom,” he continued.

“To me that is absolutely consistent with the ministry and life and death of Jesus,” he added.

“I can see why given the current state of much of the church, they think this. And Talarico is just another step of that phase that we’re in now,” Deace says on the “Steve Deace Show.”

“But one of the things that we’re going to have to be more prepared for than ever before is nominating candidates who can stand up to that,” he continues, explaining that we cannot allow “the faith to be hijacked and redefined.”

“We’re up against a rival religion here. And this is not any different than the whole thing, every Christmastime, that Joseph and Mary were refugees. No, they weren’t. We debunk that and deconstruct that deconstruction every single Christmas,” Deace says.

“The idea that it was already against the Jewish law to commit murder. It was even in the Levitical law that if you harm a woman who is pregnant, you’re on the hook for the unborn child as well. The Hebrew midwives ... commit the heroic act of refusing ... to commit late-term abortions against their own, you know, children as deemed by Pharaoh and that’s one of the ways that Moses survives,” he explains.

“So the idea that some 13- or 14-year-old Jewish girl was just going to say, you know what, on second thought, I’m just going to hit this back alley here in Judea and get rid of the thing, which is what he’s alluding to. It’s just flat-out satanic,” he continues.

“But there’s going to be a lot more of this,” he adds.

