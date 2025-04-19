Demonic influence or political folly? Democrats war for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return

Let’s review everything we know thus far about the Democrats’ new pet, Kilmar Abrego Garcia:

He entered this country illegally in 2011.

In 2019, ICE detained him based on suspected MS-13 gang affiliations.

In 2021, his wife filed a temporary domestic violence protective order against him after he gave her a black eye in a dispute.

During a traffic stop in 2022, he was suspected of human smuggling.

Ample photo and video evidence shows him proudly displaying symbols affiliated with MS-13.

El Salvador’s own president, Nayib Bukele, called Garcia a terrorist and said he would not release him in El Salvador.

And yet – Democrats across the country are fighting tooth and nail for Garcia’s return to the U.S. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) even traveled to El Salvador earlier this week on the taxpayer’s dime to speak with Garcia, whom he calls his “constituent.”

Steve Deace, who’s “never seen anything like this in [his] career,” says that at its roots, this war for Garcia’s return is not political; it’s spiritual.

Democrats are once again proving that the American people are at the bottom of their priority list. Not only is their fight to prevent the deportations of illegal immigrants ensuring violent crime, drug peddling, and human trafficking will continue to afflict the American people, but it’s also bucking the will of Americans.

Steve points to a recent CNN polling analysis that found that an increasing number of American citizens support mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

“Four separate polls found deportation support ranging from 55% from the New York Times poll to 64% in a Marquette poll,” says a recent Blaze News article .

“There's not any doubt where the American people are at on this,” says Steve, and yet the Democrat Party is essentially “[running] head first and naked and without a weapon into that tailwind.”

To champion and fight for the return of an illegal immigrant gang member when the majority of the country wants mass deportations of illegal immigrants goes against human nature, says Steve.

“No one does that naturally,” he explains. “Maybe one or two people are this dumb, but collectively, an entire political party is not.”

“What they're doing doesn't benefit them on any level at all; it just simply doesn't, and there's only one reason human beings don't act in self-interest, good or bad,” says Steve.

That reason is “supernatural forces.”

“Human beings will not act out of self-interest at this extent minus supernatural forces. You won't be a lonely nun in Calcutta minus the Holy Spirit, and you won't take on ... without any cover whatsoever all this level of darkness without demonic influence and oppression.”

“You are literally watching Romans 1 play out here,” he says.

To hear more of Steve’s analysis, watch the episode above.

