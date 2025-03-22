SHOWDOWN: Why the Trump administration must SMACK the courts

The Trump administration appears to be gearing up for a showdown with the federal court system after yet another judge has thrown her hat in the ring to oppose changes long-awaited by the American people.

“We had a rainbow jihad judge appointed by Barack Obama think that she has the power to determine who can and cannot serve in the armed forces,” Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” comments, noting that of all the federal court injunctions that have been issued so far in the 21st century, “about 70% of them have been issued by 92% Democrat-appointed justices and specifically against President Trump.”

“That is a judicial coup,” he continues. “On the right, we have had one major victory ever, in modern times, against judicial tyranny. And it happened right here in the state of Iowa.”

“What we saw in Iowa is a court thought that it had the power to be its own unelected perpetual constitutional convention, like frankly we have allowed the courts to be for decades. But here’s the thing: We’re kind of in an era right now where we’re kind of waking up to the fact we’ve allowed too much madness to go on, and so now is the time to do something about it,” he adds.

Deace doesn’t believe this is a question of authority rather than legal theory.

“Who’s really in charge of the United States of America? And it’s not even which branch vis-à-vis the other. It’s really whether we the people are. Do we exist for the government, do we exist for the system, or does the government and the system exist for us?” Deace asks.

“That’s really the heart of the argument,” he continues. “We fought a revolutionary war over a lack of agency and representation, as Englishmen were now essentially evicted from their own citizenship. And you’re claiming that the system they set up after the fact was with the intent of just replacing it with the exact same thing?”

“And so your argument,” he adds, “the heart of your argument, is that they did all of that, they pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honors just to then reinstall the exact same system, just with an American accent?”

