Steve Deace drops FIRE: ‘James Talarico is going to be Legion’ in Satan’s plan to impose his own dark religion

Democratic Texas state Representative and current Senate candidate James Talarico has made a practice of using his “Christian” faith and background as a Presbyterian seminarian to push progressive causes, such as abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun control, among others.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show,” Talarico perpetuated an argument he’s presented multiple times, namely that the “religious right” mistakenly hyper-focuses on “abortion and gay marriage” — two issues, he argued, “that aren't mentioned in the Bible” and “that Jesus never talked about.”

“Jesus gave us two commandments: Love God and love neighbor. And there was no exception to that second commandment. Love thy neighbor regardless of race or gender or sexual orientation or immigration status or religious affiliation. And it's why I have fought so hard for the separation of church and state,” the Texas Democrat added.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace joins the host of conservative Christian voices denouncing Talarico as a false teacher, but his criticism goes far beyond relegating the progressive Christian to the realm of heretics.

“James Talarico is going to be Legion,” says Deace.

He explains the biblical pattern of Christian revival, which he believes is happening in the United States right now, regardless of whether or not America survives as a free nation.

First comes the sifting, he says, where God separates true believers from fake or lukewarm ones. Next is “the implementation of a new structure,” where God builds fresh ways of doing church outside of old, dead institutions. The final step is “mobilization.” Once His true followers are sifted and organized, God sends them out on mission to spread the gospel and make disciples locally and globally.

This revival process, Deace explains, has been repeating itself since the formation of the early Christian church.

However, the enemy has his own counterfeit pattern: First, shame people into hiding their faith, convincing them that it’s meant to be “private” between them and God. Then, push the lie of “secularization” — the idea that “there's a neutral space where no one rules and no one is worshiped and no such space exists, ever has existed, or ever will,” says Deace. And finally, “replace” the faith altogether with an evil religion imposed by the state.

“We’re entering into this third stage now,” Deace warns.

James Talarico, whom Deace calls “an object and a vessel of malevolence,” is “not deceived; he's the deceiver,” he says. “He is who Paul would have said in Acts, ‘You are a son of the devil.’ He knows what he is doing.”

To stay on the straight and narrow and avoid being duped by people like Talarico, Deace gives a piece of advice: “If sin and repentance and redemption are nowhere in their message, it doesn't matter what else they say. ... That is not the gospel. It is not. It's a husk. Jesus called it a whitewashed tomb. The heart and soul of the gospel, the battle that was waged over your soul, and it is now being waged over your heart and mind, is because of sin, repentance, and redemption.”

“Guess what was completely and totally missing from James Talarico’s message? Sin, repentance, and redemption. So guess what you just heard none of from James Talarico? The gospel.”

